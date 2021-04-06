Advertisement

Farm Fact: AFBF “Harvest for All” program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida farmers are being recognized for their work in feeding those in need.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain how they’re helping others in this week’s farm fact.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
Vaccine rollout questions remain in Florida

Latest News

Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Farm Fact: AFBF "Harvest for All" program
Farm Fact: AFBF "Harvest for All" program
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast