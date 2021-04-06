Florida Democrats renew push for legal marijuana

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Democratic State lawmakers say now is the time for Florida to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

They’re highlighting a 354-page bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

People could possess up to 2.5 ounces at a time and grow up to six plants for personal use under the bill.

House Sponsor Anika Omphroy said with more and more states moving to legalize, Florida should jump into the market sooner rather than later.

TRENDING STORY: Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

“And I look forward to our chambers actually waking up and realizing it’s far time, way past due. When New York can pass legislation Florida, an agricultural state, should be moving forward with passing legislation also,” said Omphroy.

The legislation hasn’t been put on any committee agendas so far.

Even if the Legislature doesn’t act this year, pending Supreme Court approval, a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana may end up on the 2022 ballot.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.