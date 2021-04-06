Gators Softball clinches fourth straight conference series

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) - After routing the Bulldogs by a historic 16 runs in game two of their series, Gators Softball kept the pedal to the metal as they stamped out any chance of a collapse by winning 8-2 to take their fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference series.

No. 5 ranked Florida (27-4) set the tone early with a 2-run home run by the red hot Charla Echols in the top of the 1st. It’s the second straight game Echols got the Gators on the board with a 2-run homer in the top of the first.

Avery Goelz added another run before the end of the frame when she grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Julia Cottrill from third.

In the top of the third, Echols sent another ball toward the bleachers as she bashed a Bulldogs pitch to straight-away center. The solo home run gave her three for the series. She finished the game 2-2 with three rbi and two walks.

The orange and blue would tack on two more runs before the power went out in the bottom of the sixth. There was a 15 minute delay for it came back on. In the meantime, both teams began to dance and sing outside the dugouts. The fans turned on their cell phones flashlight and swayed back and forth like a concert.

Play eventually resumed, and Cheyenne Lindsey and Hannah Adams knocked a run in to bring the total to 8-1.

Katie Chronister threw four innings of work and only allowed one run on one hit, as she earned her sixth win of the season.

Natalie Lugo came in to finish out the final three innings of the game and record the save.

