Indians down Raiders in the circle, 8-2

Keystone Heights improves to 11-5 on the season
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keystone Heights took no time to set the tone against Santa Fe in Class 3A Girls High School Softball on Monday.

In the top of the first, the visiting Indians went ahead 2-0 on a Kinley Carlton 2-run home run to left center.

A couple innings later, in the top of the 5th, Saige Dennis knocked a Raiders pitch back in to shallow center field to bring in Piper Pescara and Alaina Kinsal to boost the Indians lead to 7-0.

Keystone Heights collected the road victory, 8-2, to move to 11-2 on the season.

