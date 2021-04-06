Advertisement

Lake City City Manager looks to meet with community leaders to stop block party violence

By Camron Lunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After an Easter Block Party turned into a wave of violence and destruction across Lake City, City Manager Joe Helfenberger is looking to both city and community leaders to help take the city back.

“Our community, again is very concerned about this and our community leaders are going to be coming together to come up with an effective solution,” said Helfenberger.

The party started at the Annie Mattox Recreation Park, then after being broken up, moved down a side street. At that new location two women, Dazuhnae Robinson and Brittany James were arrested for attacking an officer. Later at the IHOP parking lot, Pharoah and Daniel Brown were arrested for resisting arrest after a fight.

RELATED STORY: Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

All together two people were shot at the party and one person was shot at the Cedar Park Apartments about a mile from the park.

While the investigation by Lake City Police is ongoing, Helfenberger said the shooting could have come from individuals who are not from the area.

Helfenberger says a time and venue for a community meeting has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
Vaccine rollout questions remain in Florida

Latest News

Upcoming 'Blueberries & Butterflies Festival' in Belleview
Upcoming ‘Blueberries & Butterflies Festival’ in Belleview
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn announces his plans for re-election
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn announces his plans for re-election
piney point
Piney Point disaster cleanup to begin
legal marijuana
Florida Democrats renew push for legal marijuana