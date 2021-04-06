Lake City City Manager looks to meet with community leaders to stop block party violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After an Easter Block Party turned into a wave of violence and destruction across Lake City, City Manager Joe Helfenberger is looking to both city and community leaders to help take the city back.

“Our community, again is very concerned about this and our community leaders are going to be coming together to come up with an effective solution,” said Helfenberger.

The party started at the Annie Mattox Recreation Park, then after being broken up, moved down a side street. At that new location two women, Dazuhnae Robinson and Brittany James were arrested for attacking an officer. Later at the IHOP parking lot, Pharoah and Daniel Brown were arrested for resisting arrest after a fight.

All together two people were shot at the party and one person was shot at the Cedar Park Apartments about a mile from the park.

While the investigation by Lake City Police is ongoing, Helfenberger said the shooting could have come from individuals who are not from the area.

Helfenberger says a time and venue for a community meeting has not been set at this time.

