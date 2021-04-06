Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the Williston Crab Fest, a fest that brings thousands across the southeast to North Central Florida every year.

Levy County residents voiced concerns to the commission about the violence that has come along with Crab Fest in the past.

RELATED STORY: Levy County Commission to discuss possible return of Williston CrabFest

Forty arrests were made in the past three years that the Crab Fest has taken place, with charges including drug and weapon possessions and DUI’s.

Four residents with the “Williston Wants Peace, No Crab Fest Campaign,” including the grandparent of 18-year-old KeJohn Spikes who lost his life to gun violence in Williston, told the commission they don’t want to see this kind of violence in their neighbor hood any longer.

The Levy County commission voted to file an injunction against the promoter of the event.

Sheriff Bobby McCallum says if the promoter of the fest, Kenuel Gates, still holds the fest there will be consequences.

“The criminal process is if he declines the cease and desist from his activities in this event then he could potentially be arrested on that injunction. We hope that it doesn’t come to that. We hope he will cooperate. He’s heard the community this morning. He was at the meeting. He heard those community representatives,” said Bobby McCallum.

Gates declined to comment at this time.

Commissioners did rule to proclaim this month Williston Wants Peace No More Violence Month.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.