Man arrested after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint

By WCJB staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, NC. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars in North Carolina after police say he kidnapped a woman at gun point. Asheboro police arrested 32 year old Manuel Robles on numerous charges.

They say on Saturday he kidnapped a woman sitting in her car at gunpoint, he then drove off. Officers were able to catch up with Robles and attempted to stop the vehicle, thats when he began firing at officers from the moving vehicle.

The vehicle chase ended when he crashed in Rowan County, the victim was rescued unharmed, and no officers were injured.

