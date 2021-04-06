Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights, shootings, and suspected arsons.

Lake City Police officers said the party started at Annie Mattox Park, but after reports of fights, illegal drugs, and reckless driving officers broke it up. At that time, Dazahnae Robinson and Brittany James were arrested for attacking an officer.

Around 9:40 pm officers said they received a call of a man pointing a gun at a woman and her children, which ended in a fight between the two adults. Officers arrested Dederic Render for aggravated assault. Two firearms were recovered from his vehicle.

The party moved to the intersection of Northwest Alma Avenue and Jefferson Street. Vehicles were illegally parked blocking off roadways. Officers struggled to break up the crowd. Around 11 pm, shots were fired injuring a man and a woman. They were taken to the hospital.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to the IHOP parking lot to break up a fight. There they said they met resistance from Daniel and Pharoah Baker. They were arrested for resisting officers.

In the early morning hours, fires were set in the dumpsters behind Olive Garden, Panda Express, and TB bank along U.S. Highway 90.

Later, several shots were fired at Cedar Park Apartments, hitting four units. A woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

“At this time, it is unclear which, if any, of these incidents are related or connected to the initial shooting,” said Dr. Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police. “Our Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating each of these incidents thoroughly. I am asking anyone in the community with information regarding any of these incidents to contact us.”

