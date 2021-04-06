Advertisement

Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights, shootings, and suspected arsons.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights, shootings, and suspected arsons.

Lake City Police officers said the party started at Annie Mattox Park, but after reports of fights, illegal drugs, and reckless driving officers broke it up. At that time, Dazahnae Robinson and Brittany James were arrested for attacking an officer.

Around 9:40 pm officers said they received a call of a man pointing a gun at a woman and her children, which ended in a fight between the two adults. Officers arrested Dederic Render for aggravated assault. Two firearms were recovered from his vehicle.

The party moved to the intersection of Northwest Alma Avenue and Jefferson Street. Vehicles were illegally parked blocking off roadways. Officers struggled to break up the crowd. Around 11 pm, shots were fired injuring a man and a woman. They were taken to the hospital.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to the IHOP parking lot to break up a fight. There they said they met resistance from Daniel and Pharoah Baker. They were arrested for resisting officers.

In the early morning hours, fires were set in the dumpsters behind Olive Garden, Panda Express, and TB bank along U.S. Highway 90.

Later, several shots were fired at Cedar Park Apartments, hitting four units. A woman was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

“At this time, it is unclear which, if any, of these incidents are related or connected to the initial shooting,” said Dr. Argatha Gilmore, Chief of Police. “Our Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating each of these incidents thoroughly. I am asking anyone in the community with information regarding any of these incidents to contact us.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Vaccine rollout questions remain in Florida
Bridge closure in Bradford County to cause detours for next few months
Bridge closure in Bradford County to cause detours for next few months

Latest News

Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Alachua County’s largest vaccine event held at Ben Griffin Stadium, 16 and up now eligible
Alachua County’s largest vaccine event held at Ben Griffin Stadium, 16 and up now eligible