Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two of the four students in the state to qualify for a national math competition are from Alachua County.

Lincoln Middle School 8th graders Philip Matchev and Andrew Xing qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition.

They had to earn top scores on a series of exams to advance.

This year the competition will be held virtually.

Competitors will have to answer math problems before time runs out.

Top finishers will earn college scholarships.

