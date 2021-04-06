UF Health holds roundtable on education and COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida is holding a virtual roundtable on Tuesday on how COVID-19 has affected education.

Educators, students, and community advocates will be among those discussing the successes and struggles of learning through the pandemic.

Participants include a Santa Fe College administrator and Alachua County Public school teacher.

The zoom forum will start at 4 p.m..

Click HERE for the roundtable.

