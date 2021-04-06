UF Health holds roundtable on education and COVID-19
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida is holding a virtual roundtable on Tuesday on how COVID-19 has affected education.
Educators, students, and community advocates will be among those discussing the successes and struggles of learning through the pandemic.
Participants include a Santa Fe College administrator and Alachua County Public school teacher.
The zoom forum will start at 4 p.m..
Click HERE for the roundtable.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.