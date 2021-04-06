Advertisement

UF Health holds roundtable on education and COVID-19

Classroom
Classroom(WTVG)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida is holding a virtual roundtable on Tuesday on how COVID-19 has affected education.

Educators, students, and community advocates will be among those discussing the successes and struggles of learning through the pandemic.

Participants include a Santa Fe College administrator and Alachua County Public school teacher.

The zoom forum will start at 4 p.m..

Click HERE for the roundtable.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
Vaccine rollout questions remain in Florida

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Farm Fact: AFBF "Harvest for All" program
Farm Fact: AFBF “Harvest for All” program
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition
Two Alachua County students have qualified for the 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition