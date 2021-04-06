Upcoming ‘Blueberries & Butterflies Festival’ in Belleview

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Franco Almeida, owner of Timberline Farm, puts on the Blueberries & Butterflies festival every year with hopes that people of all ages can enjoy themselves and learn about the farm.

For more than 30 years, Franco has owned the farm and put his efforts into hosting events throughout the seasons of fall and spring to showcase the produce he grows as well as the animals he cares for.

Activities will be available for children of all ages during the event, including educational exhibits on pollinators in Florida.

“We have an abundance of monarch butterflies here, we have a live bee display during the festival, we have a country store with a lot of different kinds of jams and jellies that the Amish people make,” Franco said.

Franco said that his inspiration surrounding the event is all about bringing family members together, and sharing his love for the farm with others.

His goal for the future is to have more events at the farm to raise awareness of children fighting cancer, and even have religious gatherings in his outdoor cowboy church.

He has already done events for homeless mothers and their children for them to enjoy the farm and the outdoors.

“I was a young man when I bought the farm, and it evolved to this,” Franco said.

The Blueberries & Butterflies Festival runs from Apr. 10-11; Apr. 17-18 and Apr. 24-25.

