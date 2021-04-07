Advertisement

Ambulance crashes into parked semi on I-75

By WCJB staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of an ambulance was cited after a crash blocked lanes temporarily on I-75 last night, state troopers say an Alachua County Fire Rescue ambulance was driving north on I-75 in Marion County just before midnight.

A semi truck was parked in the emergency lane, they say the ambulance veered out of the right lane crashing into the semi and no injuries were reported.

