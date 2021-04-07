Ambulance crashes into parked semi on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver of an ambulance was cited after a crash blocked lanes temporarily on I-75 last night, state troopers say an Alachua County Fire Rescue ambulance was driving north on I-75 in Marion County just before midnight.

A semi truck was parked in the emergency lane, they say the ambulance veered out of the right lane crashing into the semi and no injuries were reported.

