Bobby Bowden receives Florida Medal of Freedom

Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday...
Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday afternoon.(Emma Wheeler - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the medal to coach Bowden during a 2 p.m. ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion. Bowden is the award’s inaugural recipient.

“I could not receive a greater honor,” Bowden said as he took the podium.

Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

The governor also announced during the ceremony that April 7 is now “Bobby Bowden Day” in Florida.

FSU President John Thrasher also attended the ceremony.

“Not only did you put faith and family first... You’ve served as a role model,” Thrasher said.

You can watch the ceremony, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, at this link or below.

DeSantis gives Bowden Florida Medal of Freedom

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis is presenting Bobby Bowden with the Florida Medal of Freedom.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

