Bobby Bowden receives Florida Medal of Freedom
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the medal to coach Bowden during a 2 p.m. ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion. Bowden is the award’s inaugural recipient.
“I could not receive a greater honor,” Bowden said as he took the podium.
Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.
The governor also announced during the ceremony that April 7 is now “Bobby Bowden Day” in Florida.
FSU President John Thrasher also attended the ceremony.
“Not only did you put faith and family first... You’ve served as a role model,” Thrasher said.
You can watch the ceremony, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, at this link or below.
RELATED STORIES
- Morning Conversation: Bobby Bowden
- Oct. 2020: Bobby Bowden leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment
- Bobby and Ann Bowden celebrate 71st wedding anniversary
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.