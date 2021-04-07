Bobby Bowden receives Florida Medal of Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State football legend Bobby Bowden was awarded the Florida Medal of Freedom Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the medal to coach Bowden during a 2 p.m. ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion. Bowden is the award’s inaugural recipient.

“I could not receive a greater honor,” Bowden said as he took the podium.

Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

The governor also announced during the ceremony that April 7 is now “Bobby Bowden Day” in Florida.

FSU President John Thrasher also attended the ceremony.

“Not only did you put faith and family first... You’ve served as a role model,” Thrasher said.

