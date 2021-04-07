Advertisement

Correction officer indicted by grand jury in Ocala

The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in...
The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in exchange for money.(WCJB File)
By WCJB staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury in Ocala has indicted a corrections officer working at Coleman Federal Prison in Sumter County. Federal investigators say Wayne Anthony Grant Jr. worked with an outside source to smuggle methamphetamines into the prison.

The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in exchange for money. An inmate alerted authorities, and Grant has pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on May 21st.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
Vaccine rollout questions remain in Florida

Latest News

Dixie County grand jury declines to move forward in the Boskey murder investigation
Dixie County grand jury declines to move forward in the Boskey murder investigation
Nestle is approved to begin receiving nearly a million gallons of water a day pumped from...
Lawsuit filed against Nestle’s water pumping permit
Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight...
Space station launch honors Katherine Johnson, ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician
The women were caught on security cameras.
Watch: Women stealing flowers outside Gainesville law office, lawyer asks for help