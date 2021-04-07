Correction officer indicted by grand jury in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury in Ocala has indicted a corrections officer working at Coleman Federal Prison in Sumter County. Federal investigators say Wayne Anthony Grant Jr. worked with an outside source to smuggle methamphetamines into the prison.

The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in exchange for money. An inmate alerted authorities, and Grant has pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on May 21st.

