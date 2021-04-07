Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor back on her feet after being told she would never run again

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ann Scanlon began running to lose weight eight years ago. Now 105 pounds lost later, running became a part of her everyday life.

“I was running long distances, half marathons, ran one marathon, and met all of my friends through running,” said Scanlon.

Then she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last September.

“I had pneumonia and pretty much every symptom you could think of, unfortunately. It completely derailed my life and my running for almost two months,” said Scanlon. “I was actually told I would never be able to run again due to how severe my illness was.”

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life-changing event”

Nearly two months later, Ann decided she didn’t want to take no for an answer and she was ready to hit the ground running.

“I wanted to try because it was such an important part of my life so the first runs I did were one mile, two miles, very slow but I didn’t want to give up.”

While she said she has a long way to go, Scanlon is taking things one step at a time. She just completed the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon virtually, which was her first race since her illness.

“I’m so fortunate to have come through the other side as fortunate and capable as I am. I’m getting faster by the day and back at it running 3-4 times a week now so I’m feeling pretty good,” said Scanlon.

She said she’s looking forward to competing in United Airlines Half Marathon once it returns to New York next year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter
Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter
One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry...
Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel

Latest News

Senior Spotlight: benefits of at-home care
Senior Spotlight: benefits of at-home care
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Oakview park renovations complete in Gainesville
Oakview park renovations complete in Gainesville
After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry...
Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel