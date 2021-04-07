Advertisement

Florida baseball slides by Stetson in close victory during mid-week matchup

Gators improve to 19-9 on the year
Gators take the field before taking on Stetson Tuesday night at Florida Ball Park.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators baseball team defeated the Stetson Hatters in a close victory of 7-6 Tuesday night at Florida Ball Park.

Florida (19-9) established an early lead in the first inning with Kirby McMullen’s sacrifice fly sending Jacob Young to the plate to put the Gators up 1-0.

Stetson (19-10) responded in the next few innings with two home runs to put the Hatters up 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth.

The Gators got things back on track in the fourth inning accumulating two RBI singles from Jordan Butler and Kris Armstrong to put them back on top 3-2. Florida extended its lead to three after Joshua Rivera doubled in the fourth, followed by Thompson’s double in the fifth to left, sending Butler and Young home, respectively, to go up on the Hatters 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Rivera collected his second extra base hit of the game when he homered to left field to put Florida up 7-4.

But, the Hatters weren’t going out without a fight. In the top of the 9th, Christian Pregent hit a home run to left center to only trail the Gators by one.

However, Florida pulled out the victory 7-6 over Stetson.

Florida improves to 19-9 on the season, while Stetson falls to 19-10.

Gators baseball hosts Florida A&M Wednesday at 6 p.m.

