Judge orders release of Dallas officer arrested in killings

Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder. Prosecutors said Wednesday they don't have enough evidence to move forward with the case.(Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a Dallas police officer who was arrested on capital murder charges for allegedly ordering two killings in 2017.

That came after prosecutors agreed during the hearing that they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the case.

Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead ordered the release of Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department.

Riser was taken into custody by his colleagues in March for his role in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

He was subsequently fired. During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors disagreed with the police detective’s assessment that they had enough evidence to prosecute.

