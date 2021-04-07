Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Agents with the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) announced Wednesday that they have seized more than 300 marijuana plants, plus an additional 300 packaged marijuana products.

They’ve also confiscated cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, cash and 21 guns and ammunition.

This afternoon I’m at @ocalapd for a press conference with UDEST to speak on the opioid epidemic and the arrest of 83 people involved with drugs in Marion Co. @WCJB20 @MCSOFlorida pic.twitter.com/3qW2x9taCc — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) April 7, 2021

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken spoke about this drug epidemic in the city during the press conference.

He said since OPD started tracking drugs in the community in 2017, just in Ocala proper, police have responded to roughly 900 over dose incidents.

Out of those 900 cases, 119 people lost their lives.

“It’s terrifying that number of people can die at the hands of a drug dealer that wants to turn a quick profit, and for those people that are watching this press conference later on, let me say this, I know that there are addicts out there that are going to see this, and I’m going to ask you to do this, reach out for help. Reach out for help. Reach out to your local police department, your sheriff’s office, ask for that help. We can help you take control and power away from the drug dealer and in so doing, maybe save your own life or the life of somebody else,” Balken said.

UDEST agents were able to not only get these drugs out of the community, they also were able to get 83 of these drug traffickers out of the community.

Officials said, many of the suspects who were directly related to opioid overdose death investigations were arrested.

Related story: Ocala police uncover drug operation run by father and son during shooting investigation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.