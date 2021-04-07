Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two familiar faces in the city of Newberry are vying for the city commission’s only contested seat in the April 13th election. On Tuesday evening, students with the Newberry High School Student Government Association hosted a debate for the Group 4 seat. Incumbent Tim Marden currently holds the seat. Challenger Joy Glanzer said she is ready to rebuild the seat at the request of the community.

“Citizens started calling me,” explained Glanzer. “There has been a big uproar about the Springs County issue. Frankly, I felt like the other side of the story needed to be told.”

Commissioner Marden said he is working hard to keep his work as Newberry Commissioner and Organizer of the proposed Springs County separate.

“I have actually largely made an effort to keep them separate, to speak about Springs County on my private time. I’ve had very, very little conversation about it on the commission, and that has only been when somebody else has actually brought it up,” explained Marden.

RELATED STORY: The Newberry City Election Qualifying Period is open

If reelected, one of the main areas he would like to focus on is an agriculture and tech park.

“I think the big target or the big-ticket item at least is the agriculture-tech park. I think anything we can do to continue furthering that, growing that marketing piece for the city,” said Marden. “It is a great catalyst, a great economic driver.”

Glanzer, who previously served on the commission and recently ran for county commission, believes schools and overcrowding need to be addressed.

“Schools are a big issue with me right now. We have some overcrowding because of all of the housing that is being built up out here. The school board has been talking about rezoning. I don’t think that is the only solution. We could do things like have charter schools. There is cluster zoning. There is a lot of things we can do. With a new superintendent in town, I think we are going to have a new way of looking at things,” explained Glanzer.

She believes city leaders need to work with the new county commission board to get things done. Glanzer said there have already been improvements in the relationship, and she thinks she could help it grow. Improving the county and city relationship is something Commissioner Marden said he will remain optimistic about and is willing to work with anybody.

To find out more information about Joy Glanzer, click here.

If you would like to find out more information about Tim Marden, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.