Oakview park renovations complete in Gainesville
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a major renovation, a Gainesville park will now offer after-school programs.
Oakview park, formerly known as Kiwanis girl scout park, had its makeover complete on northwest 8th avenue.
Improvements include a new playground, bridge over the creek, walking paths and additional parking.
The building on-site will now have after school programming provided by Aces in Motion.
Renovations were funded by the wild spaces public places tax.
Related story: Upcoming ‘Blueberries & Butterflies Festival’ in Belleview
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.