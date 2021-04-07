Advertisement

Ocala CEP wins national award

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - It is time to look to the future for the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership.

The CEO spoke about the challenges of 2020, and being able to help Marion County businesses in spite of the circumstances.

“The most powerful thing that happened with that is what makes this community so special and what allows us to succeed which is partnerships. we began twice-weekly calls to figure out what we needed to do,” said Kevin Sheilley CEP CEO.

TV20 had a table at the luncheon.

The CEP was also celebrating being recognized nationally as the Chamber of the year for 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

