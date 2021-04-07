Advertisement

Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry Jackson who was killed inside his hotel room.

In July of 2020, the 37-year-old was found dead after being shot inside his room at the Days Inn on Southwest 13th Street. On Monday, police arrested Tyron Miller of Orlando for the shooting.

RELATED STORY: GPD states it has seen an increase in gun violence this year

Witnesses said he rode with another man to meet Jackson to buy drugs. The incident ended in a deadly shooting. Detectives used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle used by the shooter. It was tracked traveling back to Orlando and dropping Miller off at his apartment.

According to the police report, Facebook photos show Miller displaying weapons of the same type used in the shooting. He is being held on a $250,000 dollar bond at the Alachua County Jail.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Police officers arrest three men who were driving and waving weapons on Facebook Live

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter
Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter
One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Latest News

Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations
Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations
Students with the Newberry High School Student Government Association hosted a debate for the...
Newberry City Commission candidate debate includes discussion of improving county-city relations
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer
‘Put your guns away and be a person’, Levy County residents split on Crab Fest injunction
‘Put your guns away and be a person’, Levy County residents split on Crab Fest injunction