Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry Jackson who was killed inside his hotel room.

In July of 2020, the 37-year-old was found dead after being shot inside his room at the Days Inn on Southwest 13th Street. On Monday, police arrested Tyron Miller of Orlando for the shooting.

Witnesses said he rode with another man to meet Jackson to buy drugs. The incident ended in a deadly shooting. Detectives used surveillance footage to identify the vehicle used by the shooter. It was tracked traveling back to Orlando and dropping Miller off at his apartment.

According to the police report, Facebook photos show Miller displaying weapons of the same type used in the shooting. He is being held on a $250,000 dollar bond at the Alachua County Jail.

