Advertisement

Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans who have received stimulus checks are putting them into their savings accounts, instead of spending them right away.

A survey by the Federal Reserve shows households intend to set aside 42% of their stimulus payments for a rainy day.

Thirty-four percent are using the coronavirus stimulus money to pay down debt.

The Fed survey estimates only about a quarter of the checks are going towards spending.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out 130 million payments by the end of March, with more on the way.

About 25 million more payments are expected to have been delivered by the end of this week, including many for Social Security recipients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A late-night Easter party in a North Central Florida city left a school district property with...
Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party
After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry...
Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel
The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in...
Correction officer indicted by grand jury in Ocala
Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter
Levy County commissioners vote to file injunction against Williston Crab Fest promoter

Latest News

A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
UF students celebrate Sikh Heritage Month with turban awareness day
UF students celebrate Sikh Heritage Month with turban awareness day
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of ex-Dallas officer arrested in killings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
UF Health mobile site gives East Gainesville residents free health screenings
UF Health mobile site gives East Gainesville residents free health screenings