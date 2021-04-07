Tigers down Blue Wave 14-6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Tigers nearly blew a four run lead to the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave, but dialed up the offense to pull away and win 14-6 Tuesday night.

The Tigers got on the board early with a pair of runs before Jay Cohen plated two runs with a single to right field to make it 4-0.

After finally getting out of the inning, the Blue Wave struck back with couple runs, thanks to a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. But it was the wild sequence that unfolded a few batters later that helped tie the game.

Thomas Shay swung and missed at a high fastball for strike three, but the Tigers catcher let it bounce off his glove and roll all the way to the backstop. Upon seeing the ball get away, Aiden Mansfield hustled from third base to score, but in the attempt to throw Shay out at first, the ball got away and Drew Dawson came home from second to tie the game.

With the game even, Union County kept their composure and responded with a 3-run 4th inning to take the lead for good. Tyler Shatto roped a hard shot into center field that got all the way to the wall and allowed Eli Rimes and Jaret Lee to score to make it 7-4.

The Tigers went on to score seven more runs over the course of the game, and would defeat the Blue Wave 14-6.

