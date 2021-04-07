TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Drew Leinenbach (Dunnellon)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Baseball has always been a apart of Drew Leinenbach’s life.

From the time he could walk, Drew Leinenbach seemed destined to play the game of inches.

“Baseball’s been my life for a very long time,” said the Dunnellon High School Senoir. “I remember my grandparents telling me a story about how I threw a baseball through a tv when I was around two years ole. So it’s always been a part of my life.”

Since then, the Tigers senior has kept his eye on the target. He’s the kind of player who let’s his game do the talking.

“I lead by example. I don’t like to boss people around,” said Leinenbach.

He’s plays pitcher and shortstop for Dunnellon High School. He holds a 2.31 ERA and a .327 batting average this season. Those numbers helped him sign a scholarship to play baseball for the University of North Florida.

Leinenbach’s performance on the field, and the accolades he’s earned off it come as no surprise to his coach.

“He’s been here since he was a freshman, came in, got some early opportunity, took advantage of it,” said Dunnellon Head Coach Mike Payne. “He’s done a great job. Really a fierce competitor. Does the little things you need hime to do on a day to day in and out basis. And obviously it’s reflected in the success he’s had out of here.”

His academics also standout on the stat sheet. He has a 4.21 weighted G.P.A. He values education because he knows it’s the key to aiding his future.

It’s important to be a student because that’s what gets you through life. The game of baseball can pass through. It doesn’t stop. So being a student is extremely important and getting good grades is important.

Leinenbach juggles his commitments extremely well. It’s a sign of his level of maturity.

“It’s hard enough to be a student and an athlete by itself, and to really excel at both the way he has, it’s a testament to the time that he’s invested into both. And the sacrifices he’s made in order to continue to grow and become not just a better student-athlete, but a better young man.”

Drew Leinenbach is a our TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.