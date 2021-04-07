UF Health mobile site gives East Gainesville residents free health screenings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Clinical and Translational Science Institute along with their health street outreach program stopped by Wims Hair Studio in Southeast Gainesville to keep the community aware of their own health.

Participants had the opportunity to get their glucose levels, blood pressure and Body Mass Index(BMI) measured.

UF Health Street’s lead community health worker, Luisa Murphy, said it’s important for them to reach the Eastside of town.

“We really want to go everywhere in the community especially Eastside Gainesville because that’s where we have seen a lot of health disparities,” Murphy said.

The Clinical Research Vehicle(CRV) is a place for people like Willie Wims, owner of Wims Hair Studio, to stay informed on what’s going on in his own body.

“Now, I got the paperwork and I’m going to get started to do something about it,” Wims said. “So, it was just a wakeup call for me to know where I’m at and where I stand with my health.”

Patients were given informational pamphlets. If nurses found anything abnormal, patients received referrals for further examinations.

The truck is new to the area, but they want to begin reaching more and more people.

“We want to reach as much people and get all the services that they may need,” Murphy added. “This is the third time that we’ve been out in the community so it’s definitely been a little slow but every time it has been increasing.”

Murphy said getting these fast and easy tests can really help in the long run.

“If you have diabetes or overweight, that’s a high risk COVID-19, so definitely if you take care of that you’ll be taking care of your health,” Murphy explained.

For more information or to track their next stop, visit their website or call 352-294-4880.

