UF students celebrate Sikh Heritage Month with turban awareness day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are celebrating National Sikh Heritage month by giving.

In efforts to raise awareness of the religion, the Sikh Student Association gave free vegetarian Indian meals to students passing by.

“Giving out the free community kitchen is one of Sikhism’s biggest values and just giving out to the community and that’s what we’re trying to promote here,” member Monica Lothia said.

Treasurer, Jasleen Kaur, said when others see them wearing religious clothing like turbans, they can be misidentified as the wrong religion.

So, this was this is their way to educate their peers and giving to their community

“There’s a little less awareness about it and we just want to raise awareness, so people know to identify us as a separate group but then identify our values and also respect our religion and just mix well with us a little more,” said Kaur.

The students also gave away shirts, masks and a few other items.

