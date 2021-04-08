Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Bubbles, Skipper, and Joey

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Bubbles is around 3 years old. This guy has got a big heart according to shelter staff. They say he’s a quiet and gentle little love-bug who’s got a beautiful coat to match.

Skipper is around 2 years old. Staff say he’s energetic and excitable most of the time and likes to explore and visit with people. They bet you can wear him out with some play time though.

Joey is around 3 years old and he’s just a silly, goofy guy. They say he loves to see everything that’s going on and convince people to give him some belly rubs.

All this month they invite people to come on down and meet a new friend.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

