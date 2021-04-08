Advertisement

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry...
Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel
The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in...
Correction officer indicted by grand jury in Ocala
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
The driver of an ambulance was cited after a crash blocked lanes temporarily on I-75 last night
Ambulance crashes into parked semi on I-75

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Bubbles, Skipper, and Joey
Alachua County Pets: Bubbles, Skipper, and Joey
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 04/08
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 04/08
Alachua County Pets: Bubbles, Skipper, and Joey
Alachua County Pets: Bubbles, Skipper, and Joey
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 04/08
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 04/08
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks