Developing: Two injured during shooting, OPD searches for shooter

Police lights
Police lights(WTVY)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala Police officers responded to the area of Latigo 27 and Promenade Apartments where they found one person shot.

Officers said at 7:29 pm a man was found suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He was with a juvenile who was injured after falling to the ground. Spent shell casings were located at the scene.

They said the suspect may have escaped through a cut fence. They believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (352) 369-7000

