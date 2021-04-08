Developing: Two injured during shooting, OPD searches for shooter
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala Police officers responded to the area of Latigo 27 and Promenade Apartments where they found one person shot.
Officers said at 7:29 pm a man was found suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He was with a juvenile who was injured after falling to the ground. Spent shell casings were located at the scene.
They said the suspect may have escaped through a cut fence. They believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (352) 369-7000
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.