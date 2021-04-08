Gators blank Rattlers to earn third straight win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators Baseball team didn’t waste any time taking control of their midweek home game against the Rattlers, en route to winning their third consecutive game.

Jud Fabian hit his team leading tenth home run of the season when he lifted a pitch over the wall in left to give the No. 12 ranked Gators (20-9) a 3-0 lead.

In the 2nd, Nathan Hickey pulled a ball down the right field line that rolled all the way in to the corner to bring home Jacob Young and Cal Greenfield to bump the lead to 5-0.

The Gators would add on five more runs over the next five innings as Hickey drove in the final run to win the game for Florida, 10-0.

Despite not giving up a run, the orange and blue used four pitchers to get the job done. Tim Manning struck out four Rattlers in 2 & 2/3 innings pitched, but also issued six walks. All six walks came with two outs each time.

Chase Centala got credited with the victory, his second of the season.

Florida will rest up and hit the road to begin a three-game series with Tennessee.

