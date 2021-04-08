Gators sweep Bulls in midweek double header

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 5-ranked Gator Softball team moved to 4-0 against the South Florida Bulls this season, after sweeping Wednesday’s double header at home.

Florida (29-4) routed South Florida (17-9) 9-1 in the first contest. Charla Echols continued her hot streak by hitting a 3-run homer over the right field fence in the bottom of the first to give the Gators a 3-0 lead. The orange and blue would add two more to their total in the frame after the Bulls issued back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.

In the 4th inning, Kendyl Lindaman cranked a 2-run home run to bring home Echols, and raise Florida’s advantage to 7-0.

The Bulls did scratch out a run in the top of the sixth with an rbi double, but gave it right back, plus another run when they issued a pair of walks with the bases loaded.

Florida went on to win 9-1 to take the first contest.

GAME 2

The night cap of the double header was a true pitchers duel.

Florida barely edged out South Florida with a 2-1 victory.

Emily Wilkie’s solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd put the Gators up 1-0. But the Bulls struck back in the 3rd when Wilkie allowed a passed ball and the runner from third crossed the plate to tie the game, 1-1.

In the bottom of the 5th, Echols once again used her strength to smack a pitch into deep right center, which scored Hannah Adams for the go-ahead and eventual game winning run.

The Gators are off until they begin play Saturday at home against Western Kentucky and Team Canada.

