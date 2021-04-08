House in Brooker catches fire
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call in Brooker and put out a fire at a home.
Lacrosse Fire Rescue Crews joined in the effort to save the home on Bradford Ave.
Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
