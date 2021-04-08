House in Brooker catches fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call in Brooker and put out a fire at a home.

Lacrosse Fire Rescue Crews joined in the effort to save the home on Bradford Ave.

TRENDING STORY: Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel

Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Multiple units on scene of a residential structure fire in the 17000 block of Bradford Ave in Brooker. Two patients are... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.