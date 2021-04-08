Advertisement

House in Brooker catches fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call in Brooker and put out a fire at a home.

Lacrosse Fire Rescue Crews joined in the effort to save the home on Bradford Ave.

Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Multiple units on scene of a residential structure fire in the 17000 block of Bradford Ave in Brooker. Two patients are...

Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

