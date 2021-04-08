Advertisement

Marion County students expected to follow CDC guidelines whether vaccinated or not

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Even though people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC guidelines still call for procedures like masks, and some school districts are sticking to those guidelines.

In Marion County, school district officials said that it’s up to students, teachers, and staff to decide if they want the COVID-19 vaccine or not, but whatever the decision is that they make, they’ll still have to abide by CDC guidelines when they’re on campus.

That means they’ll have to continue to wear masks and social distance.

They’ll have to do this until further notice officials said.

And until the district receives different information from the state or federal government, the vaccine won’t be required.

“Until the CDC gives us guidelines or the Florida Department of Education, it’s not a required vaccine. For us personally, we distribute any information that we get and we give that to our staff, teachers, our parents, students and it’s completely up to the individual if they want to partake in getting the vaccine,” MCPS Public Relations Officer, Gregory Davis said.

High school students who are 16 or 17 years old, can sign up for an appointment with the Marion County Department of Health, as they are distributing the Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine has been approved for use in younger people.

They will need a parent or guardian with them to get the shot.

