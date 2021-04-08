Pedestrians struck in Gainesville overnight in

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on Thursday.

GPD responded to NW 13th ST. and NW 3rd Ave. around 12:40 a.m..

An employee at a business nearby told TV20 a person was run over, meanwhile another neighbor saw an unmoving person taken into an ambulance after hearing screeching tires and a thump.

TRENDING STORY: Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking

Police were unable to comment at the time.

This is a developing story.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.