Pedestrians struck in Gainesville overnight in

Pedestrians struck in Gainesville overnight

Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on...
Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on Thursday.(KKTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on Thursday.

GPD responded to NW 13th ST. and NW 3rd Ave. around 12:40 a.m..

An employee at a business nearby told TV20 a person was run over, meanwhile another neighbor saw an unmoving person taken into an ambulance after hearing screeching tires and a thump.

TRENDING STORY: Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking

Police were unable to comment at the time.

This is a developing story.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

