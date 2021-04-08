Pedestrians struck in Gainesville overnight in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on Thursday.
GPD responded to NW 13th ST. and NW 3rd Ave. around 12:40 a.m..
An employee at a business nearby told TV20 a person was run over, meanwhile another neighbor saw an unmoving person taken into an ambulance after hearing screeching tires and a thump.
Police were unable to comment at the time.
This is a developing story.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
