Three drivers in Melrose injured in crash involving a school bus

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus in north-central Florida was involved in a three-car crash.

State troopers reported a bus was stopped on State Road 26 in Melrose when a car rear ended the bus and sideswiped another car.

No children were on the bus.

All three drivers were treated for minor injuries.

This was one of three crashes involving school buses reported in north-central Florida within 24 hours.

No students were reported injured in any of the crashes.

