Advertisement

Three drivers in Melrose injured in crash involving a school bus

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A school bus in north-central Florida was involved in a three-car crash.

State troopers reported a bus was stopped on State Road 26 in Melrose when a car rear ended the bus and sideswiped another car.

No children were on the bus.

All three drivers were treated for minor injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Public School staff forced to clean-up the mess after an Easter Sunday party

This was one of three crashes involving school buses reported in north-central Florida within 24 hours.

No students were reported injured in any of the crashes.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry...
Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel
The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in...
Correction officer indicted by grand jury in Ocala
The driver of an ambulance was cited after a crash blocked lanes temporarily on I-75 last night
Ambulance crashes into parked semi on I-75
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

“Never again, never again,” 96-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to fight anti-Semitism
“Never again, never again,” 96-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to fight anti-Semitism
“Walk for Change” aims to raise awareness about pedestrian deaths along University Avenue
“Walk for Change” aims to raise awareness about pedestrian deaths along University Avenue
A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor who lived through the reign of Nazi Germany in his teenage...
“Never again, never again,” 96-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to fight anti-Semitism
April is "Distracted Driving Awareness Month," and the group “Florida Not One More” hosted a...
“Walk for Change” aims to raise awareness about pedestrian deaths along University Avenue