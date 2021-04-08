Union County trio signs to play college baseball

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -the Union County baseball team is off to a 16-1 start to the season, and three of the biggest reasons for their success announced their college destinations at a joint letter of intent ceremony on Wednesday.

Senior lefthanded pitcher Braxton Dukes will play for Tallahassee Community College, while senior pitcher / outfielder Skylar Shatto and senior catcher Paden Clyatt will remain teammates at Thomas University.

Shatto’s commitment comes after missing last spring due to elbow surgery.

“I went through my junior year rehabbing and all that junk and not playing, and finally got through it on rehab,” said Shatto. “I came back in and had to get my arm stronger through working out, and did it.”

Dukes believes that having three players signed to play college baseball will only increase exposure for the Union County program.

“It’s kind of a lot more pressure now that you’re still in high school,” said Dukes. “I feel everyone has a magnifying glass up to you and expecting you to do better now that you do have a place where you’re going.”

The ceremony was well-attended and Clyatt believes in the benefit of having a strong network.

“We have a better support system than most anywhere else,” said Clyatt. “A lot of families are involved, everyone knows everybody, and everyone is happy to see when things go the right way.”

The Fightin’ Tigers get back on the field Thursday with a visit to Branford.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.