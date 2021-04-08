Advertisement

Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Never-before-heard music by Prince is being released five years after his death.

The Prince estate has announced the release of “Welcome 2 America.”

Prince wrote and recorded the album before a 2010 tour, but it was never made public.

The title track “Welcome 2 America” is already streaming on several platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The album is dropping July 30.

Prince died in April 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the opioid fentanyl.

