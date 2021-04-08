UPDATE: House of Prayer leader Anna Young contracted COVID-19 before she died

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say former cult leader Anna Young of the Micanopy House of Prayer likely died of COVID-19.

She died at the age of 79 in prison after leaving the Alachua County jail on February 25th following her sentencing on second degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Due to health precautions taken by the Florida Department of Corrections, all inmates must have a negative COVID-19 test when they are transported from county jail to prison.

