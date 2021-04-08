VA mobile unit vaccinates veterans at Williston First Baptists Church

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Williston, Fla. (WCJB) - The VA partnered with Williston First Baptist Church to give veterans and their spouses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot.

More than 60 veterans, spouses and their caregivers got their COVID-19 vaccine.

The VA had a mobile unit parked at the church to give veterans their shots. The pastor Jason Owenby said he was happy to be able to help out.

“Give back a little to our veterans especially who often times get overlooked. So just a way to serve them and make something a little more convenient for them so we’re excited to be able to do that.”

Rollan Grice and Kimberly Byars came to get their shot and thanked the VA for arranging their appointment.

“The VA if you’re a veteran, I think this is directed at the veterans, they’re so good and everything is arranged for you and it’s a blessing,” said Grice.

Grice had another message for all veterans,

“All the veterans should come get that shot if you want to live.”

If you are a veteran and you, your spouse or caregiver needs a vaccine shot call your local VA hospital to find a vaccine center close to you.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.