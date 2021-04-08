Advertisement

VA mobile unit vaccinates veterans at Williston First Baptists Church

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Williston, Fla. (WCJB) - The VA partnered with Williston First Baptist Church to give veterans and their spouses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot.

More than 60 veterans, spouses and their caregivers got their COVID-19 vaccine.

The VA had a mobile unit parked at the church to give veterans their shots. The pastor Jason Owenby said he was happy to be able to help out.

“Give back a little to our veterans especially who often times get overlooked. So just a way to serve them and make something a little more convenient for them so we’re excited to be able to do that.”

Rollan Grice and Kimberly Byars came to get their shot and thanked the VA for arranging their appointment.

“The VA if you’re a veteran, I think this is directed at the veterans, they’re so good and everything is arranged for you and it’s a blessing,” said Grice.

Grice had another message for all veterans,

“All the veterans should come get that shot if you want to live.”

If you are a veteran and you, your spouse or caregiver needs a vaccine shot call your local VA hospital to find a vaccine center close to you.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
After almost nine months, Gainesville Police officers made an arrest in the murder of Kurry...
Orlando man arrested for murder at a Gainesville hotel
Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking
The investigation found Grant would receive meth soaked papers and bring them to an inmate in...
Correction officer indicted by grand jury in Ocala
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC

Latest News

Bureau representatives say investigators are beginning to see fake cards being bought and sold...
Marion County students expected to follow CDC guidelines whether vaccinated or not
The VA partnered with Williston First Baptists Church to vaccinate veterans
VA mobile unit vaccinates veterans
Alachua County Jail sign
North Central Florida county jails vaccinate inmates against COVID-19
Alachua County Jail sign
North Central Florida county jails vaccinate inmates against COVID-19