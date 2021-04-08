“Walk for Change” aims to raise awareness about pedestrian deaths along University Avenue

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” and the group “Florida Not One More” hosted a walk to raise awareness about the pedestrian deaths along University Avenue. Students at the University of Florida marched from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to Tigert Hall to raise awareness about the lives lost.

“Every single day, people need to be alert. They need to make sure they are being safe behind the wheel and being safe on the road. We are asking that everyone does everything that they can to make sure not one more death happens on this road,” explained Mark Merwitzer, the News Outreach Director for the organization.

He believes the changes that have been made are a step in the right direction but thinks more needs to be done.

