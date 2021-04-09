ABC airs 20/20 Special on Gainesville Student Murders

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Friday evening on ABC, a 20/20 special is airing about the Gainesville Students Murders of 1990. The feature airs at 9 p.m.

TV20 spoke with a journalist featured in the 20/20 special John Donvan. He was an ABC reporter sent to cover the tragedy of the murders and the trial of the murderer, Danny Rolling.

“I spent a lot of time in Gainesville in that period of reporting on the story and the disconnect between the horror of these stories and the beauty of the place is something that even 30 years later stays with me.”

Donvan said this was the first story he covered after traveling overseas covering foreign news for the network. Even three decades later, he said the story still sticks with him.

“I’ve covered a lot of communities where terrible things have happened and I hear the same things in all of these communities and I heard it in Gainesville. This thing does not define who we are. We’re not about the tragedy, we’re not about the worst thing that ever happened and I heard that from a lot of people in the community.”

