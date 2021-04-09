An Alachua County high school student is headed to the International Science Fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County high school student will represent the State of Florida in the International Science Fair.

Eastside junior Vendant Karalkar was the grand award winner for the state science fair’s chemistry division.

He developed a low-cost sensor that involves an inkjet printer that can be used to test for a variety of diseases.

The international three-day competition will be held virtually starting May 3rd.

