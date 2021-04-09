Advertisement

An Alachua County high school student is headed to the International Science Fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County high school student will represent the State of Florida in the International Science Fair.

Eastside junior Vendant Karalkar was the grand award winner for the state science fair’s chemistry division.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Gateway College hosts FAFSA Marathon

He developed a low-cost sensor that involves an inkjet printer that can be used to test for a variety of diseases.

The international three-day competition will be held virtually starting May 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking
Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Gainesville overnight
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
The shooting happened in the area of Latigo 27 and Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue.
Developing: Two injured during shooting, OPD searches for shooter

Latest News

An Alachua County high school student is headed to the International Science Fair
An Alachua County high school student is headed to the International Science Fair
Florida Gateway College hosts FAFSA Marathon
Florida Gateway College hosts FAFSA Marathon
Florida Gateway College hosts FAFSA Marathon
Florida Gateway College hosts FAFSA Marathon
University of Florida group paints mural capturing work from home life
University of Florida group paints mural capturing work from home life