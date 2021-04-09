Bradford County Fire Rescue crews able to contain brush fire
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews have contained a brush fire.
Before the fire crew got there, the fire was rapidly spreading in the area of SE 102nd Way.
Crews responded to an acre sized fire in the woods.
A containment line is now placed around the fire and crews are “mopping up” the fire.
