Bradford County Fire Rescue crews able to contain brush fire

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews have contained a brush fire.

Before the fire crew got there, the fire was rapidly spreading in the area of SE 102nd Way.

Crews responded to an acre sized fire in the woods.

A containment line is now placed around the fire and crews are “mopping up” the fire.

Update: fire is contained at this time. Forestry has placed a containment line around the fire and units will begin... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Thursday, April 8, 2021

