Florida Gateway College hosts FAFSA Marathon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If earning a college degree is a marathon, not a sprint. So is paying for it.

Florida Gateway College will be up and running all through Friday night to help college-bound seniors complete their financial aid applications.

The FAFSA Marathon starts Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. and runs for 26.2 hours.

Students can go to the FGC campus to get help completing their aid application.

Assistance also will be offered remotely.

Organizers say FAFSA completion rates have dropped an average of ten percent.

“We know that the pandemic made it quite cumbersome for parents and students to get help in their local area high school to get their FAFSA’s completed so we wanted to make sure we opened up our campus here, Florida Gateway College, to make it easy for parents and students to get their FAFSA’s completed,” said Travis George, director of financial aid.

The assistance is not just for prospective FGC students, but any student who needs help.

