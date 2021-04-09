High Springs hosting food distribution event on Saturday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of High Springs is teaming up with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe and Florida Farm Share to hold a food distribution event on Saturday.

The event, held at the High Springs Civic Center, will start at 8 a.m. and run until the food runs out. People with the city say that food insecurity is still a need in the community that they’re hoping to address.

“It’s still very much needed because the fact of the matter is that a lot of people are still without jobs or have reduced hours, furloughed, whatever the situation may be. And there is always going to be a need in all of our communities, not just in High Springs, but across the state and across the country,” said Kevin Mangan, a spokesperson for the city of High Springs.

“This is supplementary to the other food drives that happen and the other charities that are around, whether it’s Bread of the Mighty Food Bank or the food drive that we have every Wednesday, also at the Civic Center. This is a chance for people that need that little extra help at some point during the month to come out and get food from us.”

The city of High Springs will continue to hold this event quarterly which they’ve done since the beginning of the pandemic.

