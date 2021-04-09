MCSO: Ocala man assaults woman, holds her against her will for several days

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after holding a woman against her will, raping her and stabbing her over the course of several days.

William Rodriguez-Cordero is behind bars on charges of attempted second degree murder, sexual battery involving physical force, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Wednesday after a woman was held against her will, attacked, stabbed and raped. When the deputies met with the victim they noticed extensive injuries. The investigators were told she met with Rodriguez-Cordero on April 3 at his home. The victim told police that the 41-year-old started to strike and hit her face repeatedly after they started to argue. She said she tried to escape, however, he chased after her and stabbed her several times.

The police report states that Rodriguez-Cordero forced the woman inside his home to clean the blood and dirt off herself before he began to assault her again. He told the victim that he would “show her mercy” and bandaged her wounds, however, the victim says she remained at his home against her will for three days. MCSO says Rodriguez-Cordero would let the victim heal for a day and then assault, stab her the next day. He also sexually assaulted her. On April 7, she was able to escape and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Rodriguez-Cordero was arrested on Thursday and admitted to investigators that he struck the victim, however, said he could not remember stabbing her.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bond.

