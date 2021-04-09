Advertisement

PACE Center for Girls give back with COVID-19 care packages

PACE Center for Girls Alachua students
PACE Center for Girls Alachua students(Ruelle Fludd)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at PACE Center for Girls in Alachua County are setting the pace for giving back to senior citizens.

As a part of the school’s community service initiatives, students are making 100 COVID-19 care packages for seniors at Park Meadows Health and Rehab Center in Gainesville.

“We’re making care baskets for people in need because elderly people like crossword puzzles, they like eating, they like warm socks and they like that type of candy.”

Each hand-made basket comes with a personalized message from students like Harmoney Fomby who is excited to give back. Also included in each basket are hand sanitizers, masks, hard candies, non-slip compression socks and crossword puzzles.

“People need things especially with COVID going around they have little food, they’re going hungry, they don’t have hygiene things,” added Fomby. “So it’s nice to give them things that they need”

The baskets are expected to be given out to seniors by next week.

