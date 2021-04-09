Panthers edge Red Devils with late rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers had their eight game winning streak pushed to the brink Thursday night at home, but they found a way to rally from a one-run deficit to win 3-2.

Luke Ridley took the mound for the Panthers and brought his best stuff. He only allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out six Williston batters in 6 1/3 innings pitched. He also drove in the first run of the game with SAC fly to left field in the bottom of the 3rd to put his team ahead 1-0.

The Red Devils responded with two runs in the top of the 4th. Talin Sandquist hit a high chopper to third but Logan Carlisle’s throw home hit Logan Head in the elbow so he crossed home safely to tie the game, 1-1.

The next batter, Lowman Kavanaugh grounded out to first, but Clayton Nesler beat the throw home to give Williston the lead, 2-1.

In the bottom of the 7th, Newberry rallied back.

With the bases loaded and no out, Justin Crews slapped a single to left field to score James Turner from third.

With the game tied 2-2, Makai Johnson drew a walk-off walk which allowed Jayden Holcomb to freely touch home for the game-winning run.

Newberry has now won nine straight games and moves to 15-1 on the season.

