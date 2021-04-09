Advertisement

Panthers edge Red Devils with late rally

Newberry pushes winning streak to nine
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers had their eight game winning streak pushed to the brink Thursday night at home, but they found a way to rally from a one-run deficit to win 3-2.

Luke Ridley took the mound for the Panthers and brought his best stuff. He only allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out six Williston batters in 6 1/3 innings pitched. He also drove in the first run of the game with SAC fly to left field in the bottom of the 3rd to put his team ahead 1-0.

The Red Devils responded with two runs in the top of the 4th. Talin Sandquist hit a high chopper to third but Logan Carlisle’s throw home hit Logan Head in the elbow so he crossed home safely to tie the game, 1-1.

The next batter, Lowman Kavanaugh grounded out to first, but Clayton Nesler beat the throw home to give Williston the lead, 2-1.

In the bottom of the 7th, Newberry rallied back.

With the bases loaded and no out, Justin Crews slapped a single to left field to score James Turner from third.

With the game tied 2-2, Makai Johnson drew a walk-off walk which allowed Jayden Holcomb to freely touch home for the game-winning run.

Newberry has now won nine straight games and moves to 15-1 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Deputy Chief Lou Biondi and Chief Mike Balken examine over 30 pounds of Crystal Meth “Ice” that...
Law enforcement arrests 83 people in Marion County involved in drug trafficking
Gainesville police and fire rescue were on the scene after a pedestrian was hit overnight on...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Gainesville overnight
A large block party in Lake City on Easter Sunday may be connected to multiple fights,...
Multiple arrests after Easter Sunday block parties
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
The shooting happened in the area of Latigo 27 and Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue.
Developing: Two injured during shooting, OPD searches for shooter

Latest News

Second-ranked team in Class 1A rallies for victory
Newberry walks off winners over Williston
Echols homers in third straight game
Gator softball team sweeps USF
Fabian goes deep in UF win
Gator Baseball shuts out FAMU
Florida players warm up before their game with FAMU Wednesday night.
Gators blank Rattlers to earn third straight win