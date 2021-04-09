Advertisement

Shepherd’s Lighthouse helps people in need throughout the pandemic

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - For 21 years Shepherd’s Lighthouse has been helping people by rescuing, empowering, and renewing their lives.

The women and children’s shelter in Belleview has helped many people through life’s challenges and provide affordable housing to families in need.

On March 9th, 2020 the shelter had to close, but throughout the pandemic, they’ve used grant money to help with rent, utilities, and other personal needs.

Yolanda East the executive director said they were a help center during the pandemic.

“We were a resource center here in Belleview we were able to come in every day answer the phone. You could imagine the phone calls people were just calling and calling because they were scared and they didn’t know where do I get this how do I do that.”

The shelter has since reopened.

Through the pandemic, Theresa Chambers who’s been at Shepherd’s Lighthouse for 16 years had to be a teacher while the moms went to work.

“When you have kids that are second grade, kindergarten, and first grade trying to help them understand what they’re supposed to be doing. When they don’t have a teacher sitting in front of them it’s just a computer. that was difficult for them,” said Chambers.

In the future Shepherd’s Lighthouse wants to help out more homeless people.

“To open a Pride for Life center which would be a place for the homeless that are sleeping on the streets could come in take a shower and wash their clothes,” said East.

Shepherd’s lighthouse will hold a fundraiser dinner on April 10 from 4-6 pm at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview.

